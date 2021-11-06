Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.