Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.