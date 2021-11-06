Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,352,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.