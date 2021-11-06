W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $472.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.88. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $484.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

