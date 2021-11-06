Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.16 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

