VNX Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $306,467.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNX has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

