Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $78.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 942,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,117. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.