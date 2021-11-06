VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 50.53%. On average, analysts expect VIQ Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VQS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

