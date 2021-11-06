Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $87.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

