Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Posts Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $23.35 on Friday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

