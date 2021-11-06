Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.180-$0.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $443,428. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.