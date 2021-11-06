Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

