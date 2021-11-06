Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viad stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viad were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

