Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.63.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.