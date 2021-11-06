Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $11.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.45. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $192.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

