Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $384.29 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $384.29 million and $16.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00320719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,484,400,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

