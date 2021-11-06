Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

