Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ventas worth $34,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

