Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $123,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,087,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $321.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $230.94 and a 1-year high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

