Vanguard Group Inc. Has $51.30 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $51,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 210.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

