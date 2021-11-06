Vanguard Group Inc. Has $48.68 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $48,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

