Vanguard Group Inc. Has $47.83 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.73% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $47,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 86.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 373.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

AMTI opened at $23.57 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $905.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

AMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

