Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.62% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.15 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $689.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

