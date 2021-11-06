Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

