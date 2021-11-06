VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $191.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $193.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.97.

