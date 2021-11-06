Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

