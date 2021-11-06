Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price Down 12.8% After Earnings Miss

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 468,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 119,259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.