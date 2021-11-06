Vabble (VAB) Price Reaches $0.0233

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $189,813.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00263391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

