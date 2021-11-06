USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.12 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $34.12 billion and $4.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.65 or 0.07260786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00085969 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,108,815,659 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

