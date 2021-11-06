Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,541.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

