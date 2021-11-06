Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.