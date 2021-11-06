Uquid Coin Price Tops $18.96 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $18.96 or 0.00031168 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $189.58 million and $6.56 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.