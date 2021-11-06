Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.