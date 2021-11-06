Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

