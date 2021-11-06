Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $32,537,529.90 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of U stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

