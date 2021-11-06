United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.06. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,083 shares of company stock worth $6,598,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 13,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.30. 485,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,051. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

