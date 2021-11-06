Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 411,295 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $21.48.

UIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

