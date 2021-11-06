uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.