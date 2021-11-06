UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $$13.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

