Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.