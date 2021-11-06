Umpqua Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. Umpqua has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

