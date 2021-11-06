UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

