UBS Group Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.07 ($76.55).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.63. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

