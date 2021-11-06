UBS Group Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $40.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after acquiring an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

