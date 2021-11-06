UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NiSource worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

