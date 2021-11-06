UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 199,694 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,237,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of B2Gold worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

