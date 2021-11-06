UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.