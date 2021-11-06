UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $26.95 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.33 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

