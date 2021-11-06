UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Discovery worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,674,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

