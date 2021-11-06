UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Guidewire Software worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after buying an additional 405,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.